Newspaper decline continues to weigh on AP earnings
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Earnings at The Associated Press shrank substantially last year compared with 2015, when the news organization enjoyed a large tax benefit that skewed its results. Revenue also edged downward, reflecting continued contraction in the newspaper industry and a stronger U.S. dollar that reduced the value of overseas sales.
Net income last year shrank to $1.6 million from $183.6 million in 2015, a 99
Although AP's 2016 profit was slightly less than half that of 2013, AP chief financial officer Ken Dale said last year brought the company's net results "back to more normal levels."
Dale said he was focused on other measures of the company's financial health. "We feel like we're financially stable, we have no debt and we continue to generate positive cash flow," he said. AP ended 2016 with $24.7 million in cash and equivalents, down from $50.6 million the year before.
Revenue at AP, which reported its earnings Wednesday, dropped 2
AP's annual revenue peaked in 2008 at $748 million, and has mostly fallen since then, battered by the shift to online media and the decline of newspapers. The news agency, which sells other media organizations subscriptions to its print stories, videos and photos, has worked to make up the shortfall by investing more in video and focusing on new overseas customers.
Revenue related to the 2016 presidential election offset some of the decline. AP charges TV networks and newspapers extra for its vote-counting services. The agency's international video division also showed marginal growth. AP expects further growth in video revenue, particularly from the Middle East and Asia.
Nearly half of AP's revenue comes from TV broadcasters. Newspapers account for 23
Expenses rose nearly 2
AP held its annual meeting in New York Wednesday. Four new directors were named to the
Vice chairman Steven Swartz, the president and CEO of newspaper and magazine publisher Hearst Corp., was named chairman of AP's board, succeeding Lee Enterprises Inc. executive chairman Mary Junck.