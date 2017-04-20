Fox stock holds steady following O'Reilly firing
A
A
Share via Email
Shares of Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, held steady in midday trading Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O'Reilly.
Shares were up 30 cents to $30.69 shortly after the market opened. The stock fell 1
O'Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, "The O'Reilly Factor," gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.
21st Century Fox's other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, and National Geographic Channel.