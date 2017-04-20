Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,625.56, up 72.68 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 20 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $66.04 on 7.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up eight cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $5.08 on 6.6 million shares.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM). Miner. Up one cent, or 11.76 per cent, to 9.5 cents on 5.7 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up four cents, or 3.39 per cent, to $1.22 on 5.3 million shares.

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX:SWY). Miner. Up one cent, or 1.22 per cent, to 83 cents on 5.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.72 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down $4.61, or 20.65 per cent, to $17.71 on 3.1 million shares. Staff with Ontario's securities regulator alleged on Wednesday that two former CEOs and the current CFO of Home Capital Group Inc. broke the law in their handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications. The Ontario Securities Commission issued a notice of hearing and statement of allegations naming the company and former chief executives Gerald Soloway and Martin Reid. It also named Robert Morton, who is still CFO of the Toronto-based mortgage lender.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA). Utilities. Down 16 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $7.13 on 1.1 million shares. CEO Dawn Farrell says the company has committed to phase out its coal-fired power plants years ahead of Alberta government deadlines. Speaking at the company's annual meeting Thursday, Farrell said the company will shut some coal units by 2018, while converting others to natural gas to be free of coal-fired power plants by the end of 2023, six years ahead of a deadline set by the provincial government.