Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,614.48, down 11.08 points):

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $4.05 on 6.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 41 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $65.63 on 6.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $5.22 on 4.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up one cent, or 0.25 per cent, to $4.04 on 4.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 33 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $14.18 on 3.7 million shares. The CEO says his company plans to accelerate drilling of conventional gas wells on lands it's buying from ConocoPhillips through a $17.7-billion deal announced last month. Brian Ferguson says the Calgary-based company will increase spending to $650 million in 2019 to drill about 120 wells on the land in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM). Miner. Unchanged at 9.5 cents on 3.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up $1.54, or 8.70 per cent, to $19.25 on 2.8 million shares. The chairman says he remains confident about the lending company's future despite recently announced allegations against the company, as well as two of its former CEOs and its current chief financial officer. An open letter by Home Capital chairman Kevin Smith says the company recognizes that shareholder confidence has been shaken by the Ontario Security Commission's allegations, released Wednesday.