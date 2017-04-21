National Bank invests in Nest Wealth, will use firm's investment technology

MONTREAL — National Bank (TSX:NA) has signed a deal to take a minority stake in robo-adviser Nest Wealth for $6 million.

The Montreal-based bank will also use Nest Wealth's investment technology to improve its own internal digital platforms.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Nest Wealth provides both investment management for individual investors and business services through its Nest Wealth Pro product.

Canada's big banks have been ramping up their investments in technology in the face of competition from low-cost robo-advisers and other technology providers.