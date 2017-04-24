Box Office Top 20: 'Fast 8' races to No. 1 again
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — "The Fate of the Furious" topped the box office for the second week in a row with $38.4 million, bringing the total North American take for the film to $163.3 million. With international grosses, the film is expected to cross $1 billion this week.
Holdovers crushed a slew of underwhelming newcomers, including Disney Nature's "Born in China," which opened in sixth place with $4.8 million; the steamy thriller "Unforgettable" that debuted in seventh with $4.8 million; and the costly historical epic "The Promise," which launched in ninth place with only $4.1 million.
The top films looked much the same as the past few weeks, with "The Boss Baby" in second with $12.7 million and "Beauty and the Beast" in third with $9.7 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "The Fate Of The Furious," Universal, $38,408,415, 4,329 locations, $8,872 average, $163,304,635, 2 weeks.
2. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $12,712,144, 3,697 locations, $3,439 average, $136,954,014, 4 weeks.
3. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $9,662,645, 3,315 locations, $2,915 average, $470,787,029, 6 weeks.
4. "Going in Style," Warner Bros., $4,910,895, 3,038 locations, $1,616 average, $31,671,738, 3 weeks.
5. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," Sony, $4,880,377, 2,737 locations, $1,783 average, $33,418,362, 3 weeks.
6. "Born In China," Disney, $4,790,367, 1,508 locations, $3,177 average, $4,790,367, 1 week.
7. "Unforgettable," Warner Bros., $4,785,431, 2,417 locations, $1,980 average, $4,785,431, 1 week.
8. "Gifted," Fox Searchlight, $4,558,508, 1,986 locations, $2,295 average, $10,773,300, 3 weeks.
9. "The Promise," Open Road, $4,095,718, 2,251 locations, $1,820 average, $4,095,718, 1 week.
10. "The Lost City of Z," Bleecker Street, $2,121,540, 614 locations, $3,455 average, $2,270,953, 2 weeks.
11. "Phoenix Forgotten," Entertainment Studios MP, $1,816,499, 1,633 locations, $1,112 average, $1,816,499, 1 week.
12. "Get Out," Universal, $1,668,555, 965 locations, $1,729 average, $170,306,700, 9 weeks.
13. "The Case For Christ," Pure Flix, $1,584,587, 1,247 locations, $1,271 average, $11,361,296, 3 weeks.
14. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $1,491,445, 1,203 locations, $1,240 average, $163,915,391, 7 weeks.
15. "The Zookeeper's Wife," Focus Features, $1,398,325, 1,033 locations, $1,354 average, $13,162,475, 4 weeks.
16. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $1,365,550, 1,292 locations, $1,057 average, $83,052,602, 5 weeks.
17. "Free Fire," A24, $994,430, 1,070 locations, $929 average, $994,430, 1 week.
18. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $972,143, 754 locations, $1,289 average, $223,400,405, 8 weeks.
19. "Ghost in the Shell," Paramount, $883,253, 913 locations, $967 average, $39,114,757, 4 weeks.
20. "Colossal," Neon Rated, $579,389, 224 locations, $2,587 average, $1,352,493, 3 weeks.
___
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
Most Popular
-
The 19 strangest things Donald Trump said in his surreal 100-days interview
-
Urban Etiquette: Is it bad manners to turn down panhandlers?
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's