CN profits increase almost 12 per cent in first-quarter on higher revenues
MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) says its profits increased nearly 12 per cent in the first quarter on higher revenues.
The Montreal-based railway says it earned $884 million for the three months ended March 31, compared to $792 million a year earlier.
That equates to $1.16 per diluted share, up from $1 per share in the prior year.
Excluding one-time costs, it earned $879 million or $1.15 per share.
Revenues grew eight per cent to $3.21 billion.
The country's largest railway was expected to earn $1.13 per share in adjusted profits on $3.21 billion of revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.