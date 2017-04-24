Inter Pipeline says crude leak east of Edmonton came from its system

EDMONTON — Inter Pipeline Ltd. said Monday that its Cold Lake pipeline was the source of an oil leak discovered late last week in an industrial area east of Edmonton.

The company said it learned of a potential leak near its Strathcona Terminal at around noon Friday, but it wasn't until Monday morning that it confirmed the oil came from its line.

The Alberta Energy Regulator said several operators had shut in their lines on the right of way when the leak was discovered because the source was unclear.

Inter Pipeline (TSX:IPL) said the leak was contained on Friday and it continues to work on cleaning up the spill as lead responder to the incident.

The Alberta Energy Regulator, which is overseeing the response, said it still doesn't know how much oil spilled.