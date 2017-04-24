Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,712.46, up 97.98 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up $1.05, or 1.60 per cent, to $66.68 on 9.5 million shares.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Miner. Down 62 cents, or 15.74 per cent, to $3.32 on 9.1 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up $1.52, or 1.61 per cent, to $96.07 on 6.9 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $3.99 on 5.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $3.56 on 5.17 million shares.

CRH Medical Corp. (TSX:CRH). Medical instruments and equipment. Down 77 cents, or 7.78 per cent, to $9.13 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down $1.75, or 9.09 per cent, to $17.50 on 2.6 million shares. The Toronto-based company is benching two of the key figures at the centre of allegations filed against the mortgage lender last week by Ontario's securities watchdog. Home Capital Group says its current chief financial officer, Robert Morton, will be assigned new responsibilities after first-quarter results are filed next month.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL). Oil and gas. Up 13 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $28.13 on 642,244 shares. The company said Monday that its Cold Lake pipeline was the source of an oil leak discovered late last week in an industrial area east of Edmonton. Inter said it learned of a potential leak near its Strathcona Terminal at around noon Friday, but it wasn't until Monday morning that it confirmed the oil came from its line.