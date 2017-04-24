Stock markets rally with pro-business candidate in lead to be French president

TORONTO — North American stock indexes surged in what was described as a relief rally following the first round of France's presidential elections.

Emmanuel Macron, seen as pro-business and friendly to the concept of the European Union, won the most votes Sunday and is seen as the leading contender in a runoff election in which he will face anti-EU opponent Marine Le Pen in two weeks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.64 points to 15,718.12, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 216.26 points to 20,764.02. The S&P 500 index added 23.82 points to 2,372.51, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 66.45 points to 5,976.97.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.13 cents US, up a 0.08 of a cent from Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down 40 cents at US$49.22 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.06 per mmBTU.