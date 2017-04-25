Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,745.19, up 32.73 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 12 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $66.80 on 19.1 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down $2.82 cents, or 10.97 per cent, to $22.89 on 8.9 million shares. The Toronto-based company says it will focus on maximizing its free cash flow, reducing debt and maintaining investment discipline in the year ahead. Company president Kelvin Dushnisky told Barrick's annual meeting Tuesday that the gold mining giant will also work on transforming its business to better use technology.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up 96 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $97.03 on 8.4 million shares.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Miner. Down 20 cents, or 6.02 per cent, to $3.12 on 7.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 2.93 per cent, to $3.42 on 6.9 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 27 cents, or 6.77 per cent, to $3.72 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canfor (TSX:CFP) (up $1.43, or 7.87 per cent, to $19.61), West Fraser (TSX:WFT) (up $4.94, or 8.77 per cent, to $61.30), Interfor (TSX:IFP) (up 82 cents, or 4.26 per cent, to $20.07), Norbord (TSX:OSB) (up $1.28, or 3.17 per cent, to $41.65), Resolute (TSX:RFP) (up 19 cents, or 2.54 per cent, to $7.67) and Tembec (TSX:TMB) (up one cent, or 0.33 per cent, to $3.00). Lumber producers. The United States announced preliminary duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports but the duties weren't as steep as some estimates. The U.S. Commerce Department levied countervailing duties ranging between 3.02 and 24.12 per cent on five large Canadian producers and 19.88 per cent for all other firms effective May 1.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financial services. Up 17 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $36.82 on 422,623 shares. The Winnipeg-based company says it will cut 1,500 positions over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations. The cuts are equal to 13 per cent of its 12,000 employees in Canada.

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Grocer. Up $2.90, or 6.86 per cent, to $45.18 on 1.03 million shares. CEO Eric La Fleche says prices for produce, meat and dairy were lower in its most recent quarter, but the grocer still increased its profits and beat analyst estimates. The Montreal-based company earned $132.4 million or 56 cents per share in its second quarter, up from $124.9 million or 51 cents per share in the comparable period last year. Revenue was $2.9 billion, up less than a percentage point from a year earlier, but in line with analyst estimates.