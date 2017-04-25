US consumer confidence dips in April but remains strong
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence slipped in April but remains at high levels.
Americans' assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future both dipped this month. Their outlook for the jobs market also dimmed.
Still, consumers' spirits have risen sharply since the Nov. 8 election of President Donald Trump.
"Despite April's decline, consumers remain confident that the economy will continue to expand in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators.
