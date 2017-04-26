Massive Trump tax cuts face big hurdles as debt mounts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is proposing tax cuts for individuals and businesses even as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump is scheduled Wednesday to unveil the broad outlines of a tax overhaul that would provide massive tax cuts to businesses big and small. The top tax rate for individuals would be cut by a few percentage points, from 39.6 per cent to the "mid-30s," said an official with knowledge of the plan.

Small business owners would see their top tax rate go from 39.6 per cent to 15 per cent , said the official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to speak publicly about the plan before Trump's announcement,