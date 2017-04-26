Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,649.54, down 95.65 points):

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down $11.10, or 64.95 per cent, to $5.99 on 14.4 million shares. The mortgage lender warned it would be unable to meet its financial targets under the terms of a new credit line it is working to secure. Home Capital sought the credit line as savers stepped up withdrawals from the high-interest savings accounts of its Home Trust subsidiary, used by the company to fund its lending.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up two cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $3.44 on 8.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down $1.56, or 1.61 per cent, to $95.47 on 8.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down $1.03, or 1.54 per cent, to $65.77 on 7.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.71 on 6.01 million shares.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $3.06 on 5.01 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Up $1.03, or 1.67 per cent, to $62.70 on 2.7 million shares. The parent of Bell Canada reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $679 million, or 78 cents per share, a decline of five per cent. Revenue was up 2.2 per cent compared with last year's first quarter, at $5.38 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 25 cents, or 1.75 per cent, to $14.01 on 2.9 million shares. A $17.7-billion megadeal to buy most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips will make Cenovus a "better and stronger company," CEO Brian Ferguson said Wednesday in a staunch response to the deal's critics. The Calgary-based Cenovus's share price has fallen more than 18 per cent since the acquisition was announced March 29 and an investor, Toronto-based Coerente Capital Management, has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to halt the deal.

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Grocer. Up 22 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $20.80 on 361,015 shares. The parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain has hired away Hydro One's chief financial officer. Michael Vels will leave the Ontario power grid operator on May 19 and become chief financial officer of Stellarton, N.S.-based company, on June 12.