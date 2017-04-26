Reports say oil and gas methane emissions higher than previously thought

CALGARY — Two new reports say methane emissions in Canada's oil and gas sector are higher than previously thought.

The reports were sponsored by two prominent environmentalist groups and their release comes as industry pushes to delay stricter regulations on the potent greenhouse gas.

The David Suzuki Foundation partnered with St. Francis Xavier University on a study that says the volume of leaking methane emissions from oil and gas sites in British Columbia is at least 2.5 times higher than reported by the province.

Meanwhile, Environmental Defence has analysed data produced by GreenPath Energy Ltd. for the Alberta government and concluded that methane emissions in that province are 60 per cent higher than reported by industry.

Methane is a shorter-lived but much more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, thought to be 84 times more effective at trapping heat over a 20-year span.

The findings come as the federal government is delaying plans to cut methane emissions by at least three years, as industry pushes back on what it says is an aggressive timeline.