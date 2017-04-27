Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,506.47, down 143.07 points):

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down $1.81, or 1.90 per cent, to $93.66 on 12.2 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up $2.03, or 33.89 per cent, to $8.02 on 11.4 million shares. Shares regained some ground on Thursday after losing $11.10 on Wednesday. The Toronto-based mortgage lender secured a $2-billion credit line and said it's exploring its strategic options, suggesting it could be up for sale. Home Capital said it hired RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets "to advise on further financing and strategic options."

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down $1.60, or 2.43 per cent, to $64.17 on 8.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 25 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $23.83 on 8.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down $2.10, or 2.71 per cent, to $75.31 on 7.8 million shares.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Bank. Down $3.11, or 3.12 per cent, to $96.59 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 17 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $12.67 on 1.3 million shares. Canadians will be able to buy a new BlackBerry-branded smartphone with a physical keyboard starting next month. The KEYone, a phone made in partnership between TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. and BlackBerry will be available for pre-order at some partners as of May 18.

Canam Group Inc. (TSX:CAM). Steel. Up $5.99, or 96.61 per cent, to $12.19 on 3.04 million shares. The company is preparing to end its 33-year run as a public company after partnering with a U.S. company and Quebec investors to take the structural steel specialist private. After a few years of reflection, the leadership of the company founded in 1960 concluded that the constraints of being public no longer fit with its vision.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Up 51 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $23.17 on 2.5 million shares. The Saskatoon-based company reported $149 million of net income in the first quarter, equal to 18 cents per share, that's double the $75 million or nine cents per share in the first quarter of 2016. Potash says demand for its main product is expected to be strong for the remainder of the year and its 2017 earnings outlook has improved since January. PotashCorp now expects to earn between 45 and 65 cents per share this year, about 25 per cent better than its previous estimate.