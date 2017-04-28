A look at what minimum-wage workers get paid across Canada

The Manitoba government is set to announce a new minimum wage after a labour-management committee failed to reach a consensus on what should happen to the $11 hourly rate. Here's a look at what minimum-wage workers are paid across the country:

Alberta — $12.20 an hour, rising to $13.60 this year and reaching $15 an hour on Oct. 1, 2018.

British Columbia — $10.85. It's expected to rise to at least $11.25 this year.

Manitoba — $11.

New Brunswick — $11. Adjusted annually relative to the consumer price index.

Newfoundland & Labrador — $10.75 rising to $11 on Oct. 1, 2017

Northwest Territories — $12.50

Nova Scotia — $10.85. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.

Nunavut — $13. Adjusted annually April 1.

Ontario — $11.40. Rising to $11.60 Oct. 1.

Prince Edward Island — $11.25.

Quebec — $10.75, rising to $11.25 per hour May 1.

Saskatchewan — $10.72. Adjusted annually Oct. 1 relative to the consumer price index and average hourly wage.

Yukon — $11.32. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.