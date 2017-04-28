Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,586.13, up 79.66 points):

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down 19 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $93.47 on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 4.09 per cent, to $2.11 on 6.6 million shares. The Montreal-based company faces a lengthy legal battle with Boeing after the aerospace giant filed a complaint with the U.S. government that could deal a blow to the new CSeries commercial jet, say trade experts and industry analysts. Bombardier's efforts to sell the plane into the American market could be hampered by an anti-dumping petition that could result in the imposition of preliminary duties.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU). Miner. Down nine cents, or 2.88 per cent, to $3.03 on 6.54 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up two cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $8.04 on 6.51 million shares. The chief executive of HOOPP has resigned as a director of Home Capital Group and its subsidiaries, citing a potential conflict of interest following the pension fund's decision to provide $2 billion of credit to the mortgage company. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan manages more than $70 billion of retirement funds and will receive a $100 million non-refundable fee plus 10 per cent interest on money provided to Home Trust through the agreement.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up six cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $64.23 on 6.3 million shares.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Bank. Up seven cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $96.66 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Down $1.19, or 8.33 per cent, to $13.09 on 3.9 million shares. The Saskatoon-based uranium company reported a first-quarter net loss of $18 million, or five cents per share. It was a bigger loss than analysts were expecting, as it grappled with challenges including the sudden loss of a supply contract with Tokyo Electric Power Co.