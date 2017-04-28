Power Corp co-CEO taking medical leave, will return by end of year

MONTREAL — Power Corporation of Canada co-CEO Andre Desmarais is taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at the Montreal-based holding company.

The company says Desmarais will continue to monitor and be involved in any major issues affecting Power Corporation (TSX: POW).

But during his leave, Desmarais will forego all remuneration from Power Corporation.

He is expected to resume all his activities at the company by the end of this year.