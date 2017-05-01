US construction spending slipped in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. builders trimmed construction spending slightly in March, one month after building activity hit an all-time high.
Construction spending slipped 0.2
Even with the slight decline, March activity was the second highest on record. The figure underscores the key role construction is playing in the overall economy, especially in home building. Demand for homes has been rising amid low unemployment and rising incomes, but many buyers have been frustrated by limited inventory and rising prices.
Residential construction climbed 1.2
Nonresidential building fell 1.3
Economists believe the economy will bounce back in the current quarter to growth of 3
In March, spending by state and local governments on construction projects fell 1.4
President Donald Trump has talked about spending $1 trillion over the next decade on a major infrastructure program to upgrade the nation's aging highways, airports and bridges. But so far, he has yet to send Congress a proposal, although Democrats have said this is one area where he is likely to get Democratic support.