HBC says its CFO will be stepping down to return to his family in Canada
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC) says chief financial officer Paul Beesley is stepping down in July in order to return to Canada to be closer to his family.
HBC says Beesley moved to New York to join the company in the role of CFO in May 2014.
The department store operator says in a news release issued Tuesday that he will continue to work in his current role for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.
His last day will be July 7.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer