HBC says its CFO will be stepping down to return to his family in Canada

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Company (TSX:HBC) says chief financial officer Paul Beesley is stepping down in July in order to return to Canada to be closer to his family.

HBC says Beesley moved to New York to join the company in the role of CFO in May 2014.

The department store operator says in a news release issued Tuesday that he will continue to work in his current role for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.