Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,619.65, up 44.02 points):

Veresen Inc. (TSX:VSN). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $18.37 on 14.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 57 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $63.70 on 8.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 10 cents, or 4.90 per cent, to $2.14 on 6.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $4.59 on 6.8 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up 79 cents, or 11.35 per cent, to $7.75 on 6.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $24.08 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Entertainment. Up 68 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $54.35 on 201,994 shares. Canada's largest movie theatre chain touted the success of its diversification into esports and other businesses as it reported an increase in profits despite a decline in theatre attendance and box office sales. Cineplex Inc. said Tuesday it earned $23 million or 37 cents per share in the first three months of 2017, up from $21.5 million or 34 cents per share in the comparable quarter of last year.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down three cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $14.53 on 6.2 million shares. CEO Doug Suttles says the company will continue to invest in Canada and the U.S. even if President Donald Trump erects border taxes on Canadian energy exports. Encana reported first-quarter earnings of $431 million or 44 cents per share, compared to a net lost of $379 million or 45 cents per share a year earlier.

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Up two cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $2.98 on 71,355 shares. The Montreal-based forestry company says it expects a portion of the duties being imposed by the Trump administration on imported Canadian softwood will be passed on to its customers. Tembec says it's in good financial position despite being hit by a preliminary 19.88 per cent duty on its softwood shipments to the United States that took effect on Monday. The comments came as Tembec reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier. Sales rose slightly to $387 million.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up 89 cents, or 6.73 per cent, to $14.11 on 2.1 million shares. Shareholders used the company's annual general meeting Tuesday as a forum to vent their gripes with the struggling drugmaker. Some stockholders told CEO Joseph Papa that they were unhappy with Valeant's low share price, insufficient response to negative media coverage and his predecessor's lawsuit against the company seeking extra compensation.