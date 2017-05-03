Gildan Activewear Q1 profit up to US$83.5 million, revenue also rises
MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL) says it had US$83.5 million of profit in its first quarter, up from US$63.2 million in the same period last year.
The profit amounted to 36 cents per share, while adjusted earnings were 39 cents per share — up 38.5 per cent over last year in both cases.
The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer, which reports in U.S. currency, says revenue for the three months ended April 2 was $665.4 million, an increase from $593.3 million a year earlier.
Gildan also reconfirmed its estimates for the 2017 financial year, including adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 and $1.70 per share.
The company makes a variety of clothing such as T-shirts and socks.
