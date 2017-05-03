Molson Coors first-quarter profits surge to US$201 million following acquisition

MONTREAL — Molson Coors Brewing Company says its net income surged 24 per cent to US$201.3 million in the first quarter following the acquisition that transformed it into the world's third-largest brewer.

The Denver and Montreal-based brewer (TSX:TPX.B) (NYSE:TAP) says it earned 93 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

That compares with 80 cents per share or US$162.7 million a year earlier, before the US$12-billion acquisition of the Miller brands and MillerCoors joint venture in the United States.

However, had the assets been part of Molson Coors a year ago, earnings were down from US$256.9 million or US$1.19 per diluted share on a pro-forma basis.

Total revenues, which the company reports in U.S. dollars, were $2.45 billion. That's up from $657.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, but down from $2.46 billion on a pro-forma basis.