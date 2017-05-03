Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,543.14, down 76.51 points):

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 49 cents, or 10.68 per cent, to $5.08 on 15.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 23 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $63.47 on 7.01 million shares.

Veresen Inc. (TSX:VSN). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $18.45 on 6.5 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 91 cents, or 11.74 per cent, to $6.84 on six million shares. The embattled alternative mortgage lender is delaying the release of its first-quarter earnings from Wednesday after markets close until May 11. The delay will allow the management's discussion and analysis section of the results to be updated "for events that have occurred since the close of the first quarter." Home Capital has seen its stock price tumble following allegations from Ontario's securities watchdog that it misled investors. Home Capital has said the allegations are without merit and pledged to defend itself.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $2.11 on 5.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 36 cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $14.89 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down 13 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $76.86 on 940,604 shares. Canada's biggest grocery and pharmacy owner reported first-quarter earnings of $230 million available to common shareholders or 57 cents per diluted share, up from $193 million or 47 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue edged higher to $10.40 billion from $10.38 billion a year ago.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TSX:TPX.B). Beverages. Down $6.37, or 4.89 per cent, to $124.00 on 5,452 shares. The Denver and Montreal-based brewer says its net income surged 24 per cent to US$201.3 million (93 cents US per diluted share) in the first quarter following the acquisition that transformed it into the world's third-largest brewer. That compares with 80 cents per share or US$162.7 million a year earlier, before the US$12-billion acquisition of the Miller brands and MillerCoors joint venture in the United States.