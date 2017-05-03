Toronto stock index falls moderately, led by base metal mining stocks

TORONTO — Canada's main benchmark stock index was moderately lower this morning, with most sectors showing modest declines.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 77.53 points to 15,542.12, after 90 minutes of trading.

Copper producers were a source of weakness, dragging down the TSX materials index.

Shares of Home Capital also fell 67 cents or nine per cent to $7.08 after the troubled mortgage lender postponed the release of its financial results until May 11. The company had been scheduled to release the figures today.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 59.61 points to 20,890.28. The S&P 500 index shed 9.56 points to 2,381.61, and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 39.62 points to 6,055.74.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.98 cents US, stronger than Tuesday.

The June crude contract was up 10 cents at US$47.76 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up one cent at US$3.21 per mmBTU.