Former Fox News chief trying to sell New Jersey home

CRESSKILL, N.J. — Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes is trying to sell his New Jersey home, and is asking for less than he paid for it.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2p8nlQD ) Ailes lowered his asking price for the four-bedroom, 5 1/2 bathroom Cresskill home by $300,000 this week to $1.65 million.

Ailes originally purchased the home in 2000 for $1.85 million.

Property taxes for the dwelling are $40,240 a year.

Ailes resigned last summer following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes has denied any wrongdoing.

