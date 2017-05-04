Former Fox News chief trying to sell New Jersey home
CRESSKILL, N.J. — Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes is trying to sell his New Jersey home, and is asking for less than he paid for it.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2p8nlQD ) Ailes lowered his asking price for the four-bedroom, 5
Ailes originally purchased the home in 2000 for $1.85 million.
Property taxes for the dwelling are $40,240 a year.
Ailes resigned last summer following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes has denied any wrongdoing.
