Tough paper market, softwood duties cast cloud over Resolute, CEO says

MONTREAL — Resolute Forest Products Inc. says its recent achievements are being overshadowed by a tough market for its paper products and the recent imposition of U.S. duties on its exports of softwood lumber to the United States.

CEO Richard Garneau says the company's pulp, tissue and wood products operations have improved since the end of last year, but its paper business continued to face strong headwinds during the first quarter.

Garneau says the implementation of U.S. countervailing duties on its softwood lumber has cast a cloud over Resolute and he's calling for "unencumbered and free access to the U.S. lumber market."

The Montreal-based company (TSX: RFP) says its net loss for the first quarter was $47 million, or 52 cents per share.

That compared with a year-earlier net loss of $8 million or nine cents per share in last year's first quarter.