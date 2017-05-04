US productivity posts sharpest fall in a year
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers fell in the first quarter by the sharpest amount in a year, while
Productivity declined at an annual rate of 0.6
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak through most of the current recovery. Many analysts believe it is the biggest economic challenge facing the country, but there is no consensus on the cause of the slowdown.
The weak performance for productivity had been expected given that overall output, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed to a weak annual gain of just 0.7
Productivity gains have been anemic for the past decade. Since 2007, increases have averaged just 1.2
Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work, which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has pointed to the slowdown in productivity as a key challenge facing the country.
The effort to boost productivity back to the levels since before the Great Recession will likely be a key factor in determining whether President Donald Trump will achieve his goal of boosting overall growth from the weak 2.1