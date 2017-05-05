Air Canada posts $37-million loss in first quarter as operating costs rise

MONTREAL — Air Canada (TSX:AC) says a 16 per cent increase in operating costs due to higher fuel prices and other items has resulted in a $37-million loss for the first quarter.

The loss was equal to 14 cents per share and contrasted with a $101 million profit in last year's first quarter.

The Montreal-based airline says its revenue was up $299 million from last year to $3.64 billion, but its operating expenses were up by $507 million.

The airline says fuel prices were about 48 per cent higher than in the first quarter of 2016, when global oil prices were near 13-year lows.

In addition, Air Canada recorded a $30 million special item related to a fine imposed in March by the European Commission on several cargo carriers.