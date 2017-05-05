Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,396.70, up 146.44 points):

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 16 cents, or 2.66 per cent, to $5.85 on 5.8 million shares. The Toronto-based mortgage lender is adding a former Royal Bank of Canada executive to its board of directors, replacing company founder Gerald Soloway. The appointment of Alan Hibben to the Home Capital board comes as it grapples with a collection of problems that have shaken confidence in the company. Hibben's resume includes experience as head of strategy at Royal Bank and managing director of mergers and acquisitions for RBC Capital Markets until his retirement from the bank in 2014.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up nine cents, or 3.01 per cent, to $3.08 on 5.15 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 38 cents, or 9.84 per cent, to $4.24 on 5.14 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 23 cents, or 4.66 per cent, to $5.17 on 5.1 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Airline. Up $1.15, or 8.99 per cent, to $13.94 on 5.05 million shares. The Montreal-based airline says a 16 per cent increase in operating costs due to higher fuel prices and other items has resulted in a $37-million loss for the first quarter. The loss was equal to 14 cents per share and contrasted with a $101 million profit in last year's first quarter. The company says its revenue was up $299 million from last year to $3.64 billion, but its operating expenses were up by $507 million. The airline says fuel prices were about 48 per cent higher than in the first quarter of 2016, when global oil prices were near 13-year lows.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 80 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $64.09 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Up 25 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $15.83 on 1.19 million shares. The Calgary-based energy company says it earned $71 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago, as its results this year were boosted by higher commodity prices and improved refining margins. The company says its profit amounted to six cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $458 million or 47 cents per share a year ago. Gross revenue in what was the company's first quarter totalled $4.58 billion, up from $2.68 billion a year ago.