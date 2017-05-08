Caisse votes against Bombardier compensation, abstains from supporting Beaudoin

MONTREAL — The Caisse de depot says it has voted against Bombardier's executive compensation plan in a say-on-pay resolution to be decided at the company's annual meeting on Thursday.

The Quebec pension fund manager, which owns shares and is a partner in the company's railway division, says it has also abstained from supporting the re-election of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin.

While the Caisse says it supports CEO Alain Bellemare's turnaround plan, it wrote in a letter to the company that the board fell short in approving a compensation plan that generated outrage and protests.

It says a later decision to delay payments by one year until 2020 was necessary and welcome.

However, the Caisse says the initial decision reflects a "lapse of governance."