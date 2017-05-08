Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,652.08, up 70.04 points):
Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up 98 cents, or 16.75 per cent, to $6.83 on 7.3 million shares. The company's shares swung around wildly Monday after the company suspended its dividend and said it suffered from a further outflow of money from its high-interest savings accounts and GICs. The fate of the subprime mortgage lender is being closely watched by investors, regulators and governments, as some market observers worry its woes could undermine the broader Canadian financial sector.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up 44 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $94.18 on 5.3 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up four cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $64.13 on 5.2 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 11 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $24.66 on 4.5 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 28 cents, or 1.87 per cent, to $15.25 on 4.4 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $2.08 on 4.3 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Up 63 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $43.24 on 3.4 million shares. The company announced it will apply for provincial regulatory permission to build a new Alberta oilsands project that could eventually produce up to 160,000 barrels per day. Suncor says construction on the first phase of the project may begin in 2024.
