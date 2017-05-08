Business

Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer for libel

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2013 file photo, Richard Simmons arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Simmons sued the National Enquirer, its online outlet and its parent company for libel on Monday, May 8, 2017, over stories that claimed he is living as a transgender woman. Simmons' lawsuit states the Enquirer based its stories on a man who has tried to blackmail him for years. National Enquirer publisher, American Media, Inc., said Monday that it is standing by its reporting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Richard Simmons has filed a libel lawsuit against the National Enquirer and its parent company over stories that claim he is living as a transgender woman.

The lawsuit filed Monday is seeking unspecified damages as well as an apology and retraction for stories published in June 2016 and March 2017 in the Enquirer and its website , RadarOnline.

The lawsuit against American Media, Inc., states the stories rely on a man who has tried to blackmail the former fitness guru for years, and included a 2013 photo of Simmons dressed in drag.

It states Simmons often dressed as a woman as part of his public persona.

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014, sparking rampant speculation about his health and wellbeing.

The Enquirer wrote in a statement that it is standing by its reporting on Simmons.

