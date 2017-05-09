Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,569.20, down 82.88 points):

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up $2.03, or 29.72 per cent, to $8.86 on 9.7 million shares. Shares shot up after the company announced that an independent third party expressed interest in buying up to $1.5 billion of its mortgage assets, a move intended to reinstill confidence in the cash-strapped lender. Home Capital says the unidentified party has indicated a non-binding intention to buy at least $500 million of qualifying uninsured mortgages immediately.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down 90 cents, or 3.75 per cent, to $23.13 on 5.5 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up $3.22, or 24.10 per cent, to $16.58 on 4.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 51 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $63.62 on 4.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 17 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $24.49 on 4.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down three cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $2.05 on 4.1 million shares. Despite the company's improving performance, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has joined several large institutional investors in voting against the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman and the company's executive compensation plan. The Toronto-based pension plan says it has concerns about the board's approach to compensation. The so-called say-on-pay vote is non-binding.

