Arizona radio station removes child pornography announcement

PHOENIX — A country music radio station in a small Arizona community that aired a public service announcement for two years telling people how to hide potential evidence in child pornography cases has stopped after advertisers received threats.

KAVV-FM owner Paul Lotsof says he does not like child pornography but created the announcement because he thinks Arizona's 10-year minimum sentence for each image of child porn is too harsh and costly for taxpayers.

He said Wednesday that recent public comment about the announcement was overwhelmingly negative.

The signal of the radio station from Benson, southeast of Tucson, stretches across a wide area stretching toward the Mexico border.

The announcement drew attention of law enforcement officials.