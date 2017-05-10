Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,633.21, up 64.01 points):

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 4.09 per cent, to $5.35 on 9.2 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down nine cents, or 3.17 per cent, to $2.75 on 7.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 45 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $15.49 on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $2.05 on 6.5 million shares. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has joined several large institutional investors in withholding support for the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman and opposing the company's executive compensation plan. The CPPIB, which manages Canada's largest retirement fund, is withholding its vote for Pierre Beaudoin and two other director nominees recommended by the board of the Montreal-based firm.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 27 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $63.89 on 5.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 10 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $24.39 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP). Transportation. Up $1.24, or 0.58 per cent, to $214.53 on 306,032 shares. CEO Keith Creel says a 71 per cent vote in favour of his company's approach to executive compensation isn't good enough, but predicts it will improve next year. CP Rail's executive pay plan was voted down in 2016 in a so-called "say-on-pay" vote, but shareholders passed a similar motion at this year's annual general meeting in Calgary on Wednesday. Such votes are non-binding, but can send a powerful message of investor dissatisfaction.

DHX Media (TSX:DHX.A). Entertainment. Up five cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $5.96 on 26,250 shares. The Peanuts gang of cartoon characters created by Charles Schulz is getting a new home at the Halifax-based entertainment company under a US$345-million deal announced Wednesday. DHX Media will add the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands to its other properties, which include rights to the Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget, Degrassi and other programming for children and young audiences.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 10 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $8.76 on 3.7 million shares. The Toronto-based mortgage lender disclosed that deposits to its savings accounts continue to dwindle as it tries to restore investor confidence. Home Capital said it expected to have $134 million left in its high-interest savings accounts as of Wednesday, down just $12 million from the day before but a sharp decline from $1.4 billion just over two weeks ago.