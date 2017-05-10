Older farmers, fewer but larger farms, profits stable: 2016 agriculture census

Fewer Canadian producers are planting more cropland on larger farms and are making stable profits.

That's the general overview of some results from the 2016 Census of Agriculture.

Statistics Canada says farmers are getting older — the average age is 55, which is up slightly from the last census.

Canola remains Canada's biggest crop, and more oilseed and grain farmers are diversifying by also growing crops such as soybeans, lentils and corn.

The size of beef cattle herds decreased from 2011 and the number of operations reporting beef cattle declined about 12 per cent.