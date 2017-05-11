Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,550.55, down 82.66 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 16 cents, or 7.80 per cent, at $2.21 on 14.2 million shares. Pierre Beaudoin, the scion of the family that controls Bombardier, is relinquishing his role as executive chairman, the plane and train maker said Thursday after he became a focal point of public protests and shareholder frustration. Beaudoin will step down from the position as of June 30 but remain non-executive chairman of the board of directors, Bombardier said. Alain Bellemare, who replaced Beaudoin as CEO in 2015, will remain in place as chief executive officer.

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSX:MSL). Health care. Up 61 cents, or 60.40 per cent, to $1.62 on 10.4 million shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up $2.05, or 23.40 per cent, to $10.81 on 8.02 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down $5.60, or 62.71 per cent, to $3.33 on 7.9 million shares. Air Canada (TSX:AC) (Up $1.57, or 10.54 per cent, to $16.46 on 5.3 million shares) announced it plans to start an in-house loyalty program in 2020 and not renew its contract Aimia, which runs the Aeroplan loyalty program.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 27 cents, or 5.05 per cent, to $5.62 on 6.09 million shares.

Potash Ridge Corp. (TSX:PRK). Miner. Up one cent, or 3.57 per cent, to 29 cents on 6.06 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A). Retailer. Down $9.87, or 5.94 per cent, to $156.39 on 661,588 shares. The national retailer reported Thursday that its profit jumped 26 per cent in its latest quarter. Canadian Tire says it earned $107.9 million, or $1.24 per share, for the 13-week period ended April 1. That compares with $85.6 million, or 90 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down $1.77, or 3.13 per cent, to $54.77 on 3.6 million shares. The Calgary-based company said Thursday its earnings dropped in the first quarter but it expects profits to jump for the year after closing its multibillion-dollar deal to take over Spectra Energy in late February. Earnings were $638 million or $0.54 a share in the three months ended March 31, sliding from $1.2 billion or $1.38 per share for the same quarter last year, as Enbridge's liquids pipeline division saw a drop in part due to a lower exchange rate and the selling of assets.