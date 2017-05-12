Founder of Aldo donates $25M for retail school at McGill University

MONTREAL — The man who founded Aldo has donated $25 million to Montreal's McGill University to help his alma mater build a retail management school.

The multimillion-dollar gift comes from the Bensadoun Family Foundation through Aldo Group founder Aldo Bensadoun.

With the money, McGill University plans to establish the Bensadoun School of Retail Management for undergraduate to PhD students.

The university says students and researchers will work towards solving problems facing the retail industry, like the effects of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.