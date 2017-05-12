Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,537.88, down 12.67 points):

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 45 cents, or 15.15 per cent, to $2.52 on 10.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up seven cents, or 2.12 per cent, at $3.37 on 10.1 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 54 cents, or 16.22 per cent, to $3.87 on 9.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 4.07 per cent, at $2.12 on 7.1 million shares. In an announcement on Friday, the Ontario government said it had reached a $528-million agreement to buy 61 light-rail vehicles from Bombardier rival Alstom in case the Quebec-based plane and train maker is found to be in default at the end of a court-ordered dispute resolution process.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up four cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $5.66 on 5.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 32 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $63.10 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up 84 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $26.51 on 843,074 shares. The Montreal-based owner of PokerStars and other online gaming businesses is changing its corporate name and relocating to Toronto as it continues to evolve after facing tough times last year. Amaya says it will become The Stars Group Inc. after shareholders give their approval next month and move its head office after it hires a replacement for its chief financial officer, who has announced his retirement.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down 17 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $107.12 on 1.5 million shares. Shareholders of PrivateBancorp Inc. voted Friday to approve a takeover of the company by CIBC which twice-sweetened its bid in an effort to win support.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down $1.67, or 15.45 per cent, to $9.14 on 4.6 million shares. The Toronto-based cash-strapped alternative lender says it has a number of interested buyers and investors, but selling itself or its assets is not the company's priority.

The Second Cup Ltd. (TSX:SCU). Restaurants. Up one cent, or 0.62 per cent, to $1.63 on 3,355 shares. The coffee chain says its chief financial officer has decided to leave the company at the end of June, the second high-ranking executive departure announced by the company this week. Barbara Mallon's decision to leave follows an announcement by the company Wednesday that chief executive Alix Box was stepping down immediately.