Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,629.47, up 91.59 points):

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down 39 cents, or 7.80 per cent, to $4.61 on 11.2 million shares. The Vancouver-based company is preparing to acquire a gold mining development in Quebec through a friendly takeover of Integra Gold Corp., which is valued at about $590 million. Eldorado already owns about 13 per cent of Integra's common stock (TSXV:ICG) and plans to acquire the rest through an offer that's 52 per cent above Integra's share price at the close of trading on Friday (80 cents).

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $5.69 on 6.1 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.98 per cent, to $2.47 on 4.65 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 27 cents, or 6.98 per cent, to $3.60 on 4.55 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 57 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $63.67 on 4.51 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 19 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $23.79 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bell Canada (TSX:BCE): Telecommunications. Down 16 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $61.17 on 1.4 million shares. The Montreal-based telecommunications company is offering TV viewers who abandoned their expensive cable packages a new cheaper option for live streaming. Bell has unveiled Alt TV — a streaming service that acts like a traditional cable package. It starts at $14.95 per month for a package of 30 channels, which includes Canadian networks CBC, CTV, Global and City, and the big U.S. networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.