Amaya announces Brian Kyle will be next chief financial officer starting June 19

MONTREAL — The parent of PokerStars has appointed Brian Kyle to be its new chief financial officer, effective June 19.

Kyle comes to Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA) from Toronto-based Pivot Technology Solutions (TSX:PTG) where he has been CFO since last August.

Amaya says Kyle brings more than 25 years of experience with senior executive and strategic planning experience, including five years at DH Corp. (TSX:DH).