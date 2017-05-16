Amaya announces Brian Kyle will be next chief financial officer starting June 19
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The parent of PokerStars has appointed Brian Kyle to be its new chief financial officer, effective June 19.
Kyle comes to Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA) from Toronto-based Pivot Technology Solutions (TSX:PTG) where he has been CFO since last August.
Amaya says Kyle brings more than 25 years of experience with senior executive and strategic planning experience, including five years at DH Corp. (TSX:DH).
Montreal-based Amaya said last week that it will become The Stars Group Inc. after shareholders approve the name change next month. It also said its head office would move to Toronto after it hired a new chief financial officer.