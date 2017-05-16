Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,543.33, down 86.14 points):

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 42 cents, or 11.67 per cent, to $3.18 on 7.7 million shares.

Paladin Energy Ltd. (TSX:PDN). Miner. Down four cents, or 36.36 per cent, to seven cents on 5.6 million shares.

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSX:MSL). Health-care. Down half-a-cent, or 0.31 per cent, to $1.61 on 5.2 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $4.58 on 5.16 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 54 cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $63.13 on 4.8 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Up nine cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $23.11 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up nine cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $26.12 on 446,766 shares. The parent of PokerStars has appointed Brian Kyle to be its new chief financial officer, effective June 19. He comes to Amaya from Toronto-based Pivot Technology Solutions (TSX:PTG) (up two cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $1.80 on 22,893 shares) where he has been CFO since last August.