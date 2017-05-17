Girl, 10, struck by car near Hamilton, dies in hospital

HAMILTON — A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in Hamilton.

Police say the girl ran out onto the street in the community of Waterdown on Tuesday evening and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man.

Police say witnesses tried to provide medical assistance to the girl until paramedics arrived.

She later died in hospital.

Police say the driver wasn't impaired at the time of the crash and has been co-operating with investigators.

During their investigation at the scene, Hamilton police detained a Global TV cameraman and a freelance photographer.

Troy Reeb, head of Global News, Corus Radio and Station Operations, posted a tweet saying the Global cameraman had been released without charge.

But he said the company is "deeply concerned" by the circumstances surrounding the arrests and "will be following up directly with Hamilton police in the days ahead."

In a release Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt confirmed one person had been released unconditionally, while the other was charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

"As chief of police, I take the arrest of any member of the media seriously," Girt said. "As a result, I am reviewing this incident."