Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,273.68, down 269.65 points):

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down six cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $4.52 on 8.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 13 cents, or 2.28 per cent, to $5.84 on 7.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down $1.58, or 1.70 per cent, to $91.45 on 6.02 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down $1.01, or 4.26 per cent, to $22.71 on 5.97 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 87 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $62.26 on 5.92 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up nine cents, or 2.41 per cent, to $3.83 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: