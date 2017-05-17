Target breezes past expectations in the first quarter
NEW YORK — Target is reporting that first-quarter profits jumped almost 8
The retailer on Wednesday reported earnings of $681 million, or $1.23 per share, for the quarter ended April 29. That compares with $632 million or $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $1.21 per share.
Revenue fell 1.1
Target Corp. is trying to reinvent itself as it faces stiff competition from Amazon.
Shares are up more than 5
