Correction to Canadian Press story about infrastructure bank, moved May 17
OTTAWA — In a May 17 story about the federal government's proposed infrastructure bank, The Canadian Press erroneously characterized a recent auditor general's report as saying taxpayers could be on the hook for loan commitments and loan guarantees from Export Development Canada.
In fact, auditor general Michael Ferguson's report highlighted the need for the government and Crown corporations to report on how much is set aside annually if those loans are ultimately not repaid.
