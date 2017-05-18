Judge denies release of 38 Studios grand jury records

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island judge has denied a request to release secret grand jury records from the criminal investigation into the state's $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney on Thursday denied Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's petition for the 38 Studios records.

Gibney says the governor hasn't shown that the "public clamour " for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.

The judge sided with arguments made by Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, who has said releasing the records would undermine the grand jury process.

The grand jury concluded its work in 2015 with no criminal charges.