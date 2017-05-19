Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,458.46, up 181.26 points):

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (TSX:DRM). Real estate. Up 74 cents, or 10.88 per cent, to $7.54 on 15.9 million shares.

ViXS Systems Inc. (TSX:VXS). Technology. Up 12 cents, or 54.55 per cent, to 34 cents on 9.2 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Up 26 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $23.16 on 6.5 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down seven cents, or 2.64 per cent, to $2.58 on 6.3 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.33 on 5.7 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up 12 cents, or 2.63 per cent, to $4.69 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financial services. Up 17 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $33.72 on 460,287 shares. The Winnipeg-based company has signed a deal to acquire Financial Horizons Group, which has 30 offices across Canada.